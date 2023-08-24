Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 207,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 112,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

