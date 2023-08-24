Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 262,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after buying an additional 218,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,965,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3,846.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 837,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after buying an additional 815,954 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

