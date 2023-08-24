Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

