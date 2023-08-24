Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,773 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.3 %

SHEL opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $204.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.