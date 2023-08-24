Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $203.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

Featured Stories

