Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,939 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $234.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.08. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.