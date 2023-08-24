Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $932.50.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.35 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 112,462 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 31,398 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.