VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 223.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

