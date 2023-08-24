Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.08.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

