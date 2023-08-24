Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by Citigroup

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Galapagos

Galapagos Stock Performance

GLPG opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $1.17. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $163.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 13.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 513,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,946,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,156 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Galapagos by 2,065.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 23.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 301.5% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 587,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.