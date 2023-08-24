Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 10,765 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,010,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,550,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,643,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,162,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

