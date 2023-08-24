Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $40,268.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,303 shares in the company, valued at $212,721,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $40,268.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,303 shares in the company, valued at $212,721,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $5,076,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,830,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,002 shares of company stock worth $41,267,808 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

