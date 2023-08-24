Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.96. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.