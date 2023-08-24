Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,656 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average of $140.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.