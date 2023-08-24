Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,952 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $41.97 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.