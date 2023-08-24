Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.60. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

