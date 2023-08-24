Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,542 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

