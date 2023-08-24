Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $378.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.20 and a 200-day moving average of $361.92.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

