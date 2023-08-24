iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

