Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 13.5 %

WSM opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $170.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $292,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

