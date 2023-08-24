Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,456 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Invesco Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

