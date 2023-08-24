Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $115.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.5119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

