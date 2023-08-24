QNB Corp. (QNBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from QNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNBC opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. QNB has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

