NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman Sells 3,166 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $12,917.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,932,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $4.19 on Thursday. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NextNav by 17.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 77.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NextNav by 100.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in NextNav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

