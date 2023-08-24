Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
LGI opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $17.01.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
