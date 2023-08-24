Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

LGI opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $17.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

