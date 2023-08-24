Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CFO Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Scott Herren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.