Daniel Sturman Sells 9,204 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $249,796.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 504,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,484.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 234.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2,570.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $81,174,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

