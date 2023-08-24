Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Sells $10,935.40 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $10,935.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,164.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

MRCY stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,793,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,402,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,372,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,840,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,242 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $230,973,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

