Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of GRNT stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $87.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

