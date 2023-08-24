NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4864 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile
