NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4864 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

