Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MINN opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Get Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter.

About Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.