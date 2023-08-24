Vector Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years. Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Stock Performance

NYSE VGR opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,249 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Vector Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,236,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 445,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 406,924 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group



Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Articles

