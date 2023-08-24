La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1815 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $29.63 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZB

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Free Report)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.