Element Solutions Inc (ESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ESI opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $65,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.