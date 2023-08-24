Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.