Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.
