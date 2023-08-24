Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

GAIN stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $428.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,375.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 407,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

