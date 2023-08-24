Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $388.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

