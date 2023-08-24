Sonic Healthcare Limited (SKHHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on October 2nd

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.358 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.44.
About Sonic Healthcare
