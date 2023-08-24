Sonic Healthcare Limited (SKHHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on October 2nd

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.358 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.26.

OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

