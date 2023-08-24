Henderson Land Development Company Limited (HLDCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Henderson Land Development Stock Down 0.7 %

HLDCY stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. Henderson Land Development has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

About Henderson Land Development

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.