Henderson Land Development Company Limited (HLDCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
Henderson Land Development Stock Down 0.7 %
HLDCY stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. Henderson Land Development has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Henderson Land Development
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson Land Development
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 4 Off-Price Retailers that are Worth the Price
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Gaming Stocks to Bet On For Gains in 2024
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Hot Nasdaq Stocks to Ride This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.