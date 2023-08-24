Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1711 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Trading Up 4.9 %

GFI stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 575.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.