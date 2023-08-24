Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.80 on September 28th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WDS opened at GBX 1,939.60 ($24.75) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,895.72. Woodside Energy Group has a one year low of GBX 1,646 ($21.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,274 ($29.01). The company has a market cap of £36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.