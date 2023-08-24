Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.80 on September 28th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of WDS opened at GBX 1,939.60 ($24.75) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,895.72. Woodside Energy Group has a one year low of GBX 1,646 ($21.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,274 ($29.01). The company has a market cap of £36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.19 and a beta of 0.87.
About Woodside Energy Group
