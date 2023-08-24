Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.03. 24,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 490,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Savers Value Village news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth $1,265,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth $7,110,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth $1,479,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth $118,500,000.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

