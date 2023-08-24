Compound 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $39.52 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $44.64 or 0.00168488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $348.68 million and approximately $39.52 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00048406 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00022528 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00027769 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,811,516 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,811,516.00411062 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.59552061 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 389 active market(s) with $35,403,633.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

