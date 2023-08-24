Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $18,679.38 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,493.06 or 1.00003066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00151594 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $18,275.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

