BHP Group Limited (BHP) to Issue Dividend of $0.80 on September 28th

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.6 %

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,217 ($28.29) on Thursday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,028 ($25.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.75). The company has a market cap of £112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,343.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,421.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.98) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.52) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($33.49) to GBX 2,715 ($34.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.34) to GBX 2,200 ($28.07) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,480 ($31.64) to GBX 2,320 ($29.60) in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,362.14 ($30.14).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

