Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Buys $27,225.00 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, August 11th, Jon Congleton bought 2,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,780.00.

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 405,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the period.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

