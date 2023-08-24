Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $2.75 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $4.76 or 0.00017975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $99.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00247451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014524 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.80152482 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 782 active market(s) with $114,798,947.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

