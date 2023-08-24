Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0453 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $14,461.37 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,492.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00247451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.00725711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.20 or 0.00525419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00060997 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00116715 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,477,385 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.