CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.16 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $35.16 million and $4.18 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,493.06 or 1.00003066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002458 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04372821 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,776,001.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

