Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Down 3.9%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $16.08. 102,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 458,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

HROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $584.40 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Martin A. Makary acquired 20,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $98,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,015,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,610.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin A. Makary purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $761,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

